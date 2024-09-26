Best Indica Flower

Are you ready to lock into your couch again? When it comes to choosing the ultimate indica, look no further than Blue Blitz by Abundant Organics. Descended from a wild, three-way love affair between Blue Cookies, Rugburn and Granddaddy Purp, these orange-haired, deep purple nugs just snagged the coveted title of Best Indoor Indica Flower from the connoisseurs at Errl Club this past spring. Packing a potent one-two punch of 25.2% THC and 31.9% total cannabinoids, it's the perfect pick for your relaxed evenings. But what seals the "Best Of" deal? Massive 4.5g super-eighths and half-ounce baggies regularly grace the BOGO list at the local dispensary. Premium buds, blueberry and citrus flavors with funky skunky aromas, and all at half price? Time to "blitz" the dispensary, buds.