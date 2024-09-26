Best Marijuana Education and Resources

The budtenders at Jars dispensaries are plenty knowledgeable about cannabis products and effects, but Jars takes the education even higher with its Quick Hits blog ("Inspired words for lifted minds"). Learn how cannabis can purportedly boost your fitness routines, how to get the most of a pot smoking sesh, tips for finding your best budtender, the chemistry of cannabinoids and terpines, the comeback of pre-rolled joints and more. Sort and search articles by category (Higher Self; Education; Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion; and Culture), and enrich your knowledge of all things marijuana. Got questions? Bring 'em to the budtenders at Jars. They'll have answers.