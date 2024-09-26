 Best Medical Marijuana Delivery Service 2024 | Supurb | Cannabis | Phoenix
Best Medical Marijuana Delivery Service

Supurb

Available only for medical marijuana patients, Supurb delivery service makes it easy for patients to get their goods. They simply register with their medical card information, enter their delivery address, and the Supurb website will show them about six of the closest participating dispensaries. Patients can see each dispensary's menus and specials before ordering. Delivery can take several hours, especially on weekends, and drivers only accept cash for purchases and can rarely make change, but it's worth using the Supurb service if you're not mobile and not in a hurry. Purchases are delivered in discreet black bags.

Best Source of Cannabis Industry News

Cannabis Cactus

We remember the olden days when the only information we could get about marijuana was which one of our cousin's friends was holding. Fast-forward to today, and cannabis is a billion-dollar industry in Arizona, with a culture around it to match. Now, the best place to find out the latest weed news is Cannabis Cactus, a magazine and website devoted to our favorite plant. The Phoenix-based publication is packed full of helpful and interesting information, from reviews and recipes to industry news and even articles on the history of cannabis use. You can find the magazine on select free publication racks around town, or you can do what we do: Settle in with a joint and check out back issues online.

Best Cannabis DJ

DJ Benz

If you're in metro Phoenix and enjoy cannabis, then you've probably heard of DJ Benz. With 18 years of experience on the turntables, mixers, CDJs and DJ controllers, DJ Benz has been a fixture in the local scene, serving as the resident DJ at Mint Cannabis and spinning at Cookies and various cannabis parties for the past two years. He's known for playing all the green hits, from Snoop Dogg and Cypress Hill to Afroman. (Fun fact: His favorite song is "Smoothies in 1991" by Larry June.) DJ Benz once even had the honor of spinning on set with the Luniz during their performance of the iconic "I Got 5 On It." Beyond his skills on the decks, Benz uses cannabis medicinally to support his demanding lifestyle. It helps him calm his nerves and provides relief from cubital tunnel syndrome in his arm — a crucial aid when he's spinning. After long nights of DJing, cannabis also helps him manage insomnia, allowing him to rest and recharge. DJ Benz isn't just a DJ — he's a cannabis culture icon in Phoenix.

Best Cannabis Athlete

Marcus McGhee

Ladies and gentlemen, stepping into the octagon with a record of 9-1 and a knockout punch that's taken down nine opponents, here's the unstoppable bantamweight powerhouse, Marcus "Maniac" McGhee. Known for his dynamic in-ring skills and relentless pursuit of victory, McGhee combines his passion for fighting with a love for skateboarding, showcasing his versatility both inside and outside the octagon. But beyond his athletic achievements, McGhee is a vocal cannabis advocate. While he doesn't rely on cannabis for health reasons, he openly enjoys it for pleasure, as he has shared in various interviews. His dedication to the cannabis community extends beyond personal use — he's worked in the metro Phoenix cannabis industry for over five years, contributing his expertise and support to the field. McGhee is not just a fighter, he's a multifaceted individual whose interests and career intersect in exciting ways, making him a unique figure in both the UFC and the cannabis world.

Best Cannabis Brand Ambassador

Molly O'Malia

Molly O'Malia isn't just a cannabis influencer. She's also a talented singer and musician with over 350,000 followers on Instagram and 165,000 on TikTok. She consumes cannabis to enhance her creativity when she faces creative blocks while writing and performing music or creating skits for her cannabis sponsors. O'Malia is involved with local dispensaries, making spontaneous visits and conducting interviews to promote high-quality cannabis products, including dab pens, edibles, flower and prerolls. She's an integral part of the local cannabis lifestyle and is even photographed inside grow operations to show how green she is. Her dedication to both her music and the cannabis community exemplifies how grassroots influencers can authentically bridge their passions and professions, inspiring their audience with creativity and credibility.

Best Way to Paint and Puff

Pretty Dope Paintings

Lots of people got creative during the COVID-19 pandemic. Mesa artist Sladjana Ahmetovic, laid up with a foot injury, invited a few friends over to smoke some pot and make some art. People loved the idea, so after the worst of the quarantine was over, Ahmetovic started Pretty Dope Paintings. The puff-and-paint classes are open to people ages 21 and older. The classes are BYOC (bring your own cannabis), and for about three hours attendees are guided through the art project of the night while smoking pot. Past classes have created Halloween- and Valentine's Day-themed paintings as well as canvases of cactuses, aliens and other fun imagery. Pretty Dope Paintings is a unique way to socialize and smoke at the same time.

Best Dispensary

Curaleaf

With locations nationwide and 12 in Arizona, Curaleaf is a chain with a community feel. All the budtenders are friendly, and each dispensary's selection is vast. Several other virtues elevate Curaleaf above the competition, primarily that it accepts debit as a form of payment, whereas most other dispensaries only take cash have ATMs that usually come with fees and/or charge fees as high as $5 for folks to use debit at the registers. Curaleaf also delivers to medical marijuana patients for no fee (but tipping is always appreciated) and has great deals every day of the week. And, as a bonus: cheap munchies by the register.

  • 1040 E. Camelback Rd., Phoenix, 85014 Map

Best Home Cultivation Store

GrowersHouse

Like the people who prefer to make their own bread rather than buying it from the grocery store, there are plenty of folks who get their marijuana the old-fashioned way: by growing it themselves. If you're on the home grow train, or if you're preparing to board, you should check out West Valley operation GrowersHouse. No matter how big or small your endeavor, GrowersHouse has the supplies you'll need, from air filters and grow lights to humidifiers and insecticides. And when it's time to harvest the fruits of your labor, it has dryers, containers and other equipment for processing. And besides the huge inventory, GrowersHouse has something money can't buy: a knowledgable and helpful staff who want to help you succeed in your endeavors.

Best First-Time Patient Specials

Trulieve

First-time medical marijuana patients can get 40% off their first purchase at one of Trulieve's (formerly Harvest) 15 metro Phoenix dispensaries. On their second visit, patients get a BOGO (buy one, get one) special. The offers exclude accessories, but if you're at a dispensary, you're probably looking for cannabis anyway, and many Trulieve dispensaries are near head shops if you really need a cheap bong. And if you bring a new medical marijuana patient in with you, you'll both get 50% off your next order. Patients (and recreational buyers) can join the Trulieve rewards program for even more discounts.

Best Budtenders

Arizona Organix

Leafly
Arizona Organix

Some people just want to get high. But if you're looking for a strain of cannabis that's best for a particular ailment — anxiety, insomnia, muscle pain, lack of appetite, etc. — the budtenders at Organix have got you covered. This west-side dispensary is warehouse-like and huge, so it's good to have a knowledgeable guide help you navigate the inventory. Organix budtenders can tell you all about where a product was made, its THC percentage and effects, and whether or not it's a good value for the money. Or if you just want to get high, they can tell you the best cannabis products for that, too. Don't forget to tip.

