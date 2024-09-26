Best Medical Marijuana Delivery Service

Available only for medical marijuana patients, Supurb delivery service makes it easy for patients to get their goods. They simply register with their medical card information, enter their delivery address, and the Supurb website will show them about six of the closest participating dispensaries. Patients can see each dispensary's menus and specials before ordering. Delivery can take several hours, especially on weekends, and drivers only accept cash for purchases and can rarely make change, but it's worth using the Supurb service if you're not mobile and not in a hurry. Purchases are delivered in discreet black bags.