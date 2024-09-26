Best Place to Get a Medical Marijuana Card

Even with the availability of recreational marijuana, the benefits of having a medical card (such as higher purchase limits and 8% less tax) are worth it. And the easiest and most cost-effective way to get a medical card is through The Marijuana Doctor. They do in-person and online appointments, and if you don't have forms from your physician, you can see the doctors at Marijuana Doctor for an exam and recommendation. All your paperwork is filed on-site, and if approved, your digital medical marijuana card (a physical card costs extra money) will be available usually within one week.