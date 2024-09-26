Best Way to Paint and Puff

Lots of people got creative during the COVID-19 pandemic. Mesa artist Sladjana Ahmetovic, laid up with a foot injury, invited a few friends over to smoke some pot and make some art. People loved the idea, so after the worst of the quarantine was over, Ahmetovic started Pretty Dope Paintings. The puff-and-paint classes are open to people ages 21 and older. The classes are BYOC (bring your own cannabis), and for about three hours attendees are guided through the art project of the night while smoking pot. Past classes have created Halloween- and Valentine's Day-themed paintings as well as canvases of cactuses, aliens and other fun imagery. Pretty Dope Paintings is a unique way to socialize and smoke at the same time.