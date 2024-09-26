Best Aquarium

Step inside the massive space that once was a Gemco and you'll quickly become overwhelmed with the sight of nearly 180 cars that stretch from some of the first autos ever made to the most recent muscle cars that will rev the engines of any gearhead. It's a mix of nostalgia with a taste of Arizona history that will entertain you for hours. There's the 1917 Douglas Dump Truck made in Nebraska and shipped to the Arizona Onyx Quarries in Mayes. Is luxury more your style? The museum's got you covered from the 1976 Cadillac Eldorado Convertible, the last year of that model, all the way back to a row of early-20th-century vehicles. The oldest car in the building? A 1909 REO Five Passenger Touring car. There's also a game room for the kids and a circa-1950s mini carousel that's operational. It sits next to a new addition: a Chevrolet Popcorn Truck from 1929. A small library includes issues of Hot Rod magazine dating to the late '50s. Owner Mel Martin has classic cars stashed all over the Valley, so what's on display in the museum gets refreshed, making the space perfect for return visits.