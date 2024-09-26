Best Aquarium

Located at Arizona Mills, Sea Life is not the absolute glitziest of Arizona aquariums. OdySea, located off the 101 in Scottsdale, is fancier. But OdySea is expensive. Tickets at Sea Life are $18.99 each, while a single adult ticket at OdySea costs nearly $50. And the Sea Life experience is pretty good. Twenty-six thousand square feet of exhibits feature jellyfish and seahorses, sea turtles and eels, sharks and stingrays. You can touch a starfish or, for an additional fee, enjoy a sea turtle encounter. And, crucially, kids can find Nemo (clownfish) and Dory (blue tang fish) in the same tank. Its counterpart to the north may offer a slightly upgraded experience, but Sea Life easily offers the best bang (or blue tang) for your buck.