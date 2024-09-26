Best Bowling Alley

When it comes to bowling, we're a bit old-fashioned. We'll knock down some pins at one of the high-tech fun centers around town if we must, but we prefer our vibe vintage, low-key and even a little "Big Lebowski"-esque. Let It Roll Bowl is the perfect blend of 20th-century bowling alley aesthetics and 21st-century technology. You've got the electronic scorekeeping and the silly graphics after each roll, but in the atmosphere of a friendly neighborhood dive bar. Let It Roll has a full bar and a kitchen that serves standard bowling alley fare (think pizzas and nachos), and it also plays host to occasional events such as comedy shows. On weekend evenings, the alley's Rock N Cosmic Bowl takes over, offering a colorful night of entertainment for reasonable prices.