Best Casino

Gila River Resorts & Casinos' newest gaming palace, which opened in summer 2023, is full of pleasant surprises even if you don't hit the jackpot. Notably, its floor-to-ceiling light-adjusting windows and outdoor gardens discard the old model of sensory deprivation while gambling. And keeping with the lighter, brighter theme, it boasts the only white roulette wheel in the United States. If you go to play, you'll be awed by the state's largest sportsbook (7,000 square feet, with an impressive 129-foot LED display video wall), over 800 slot machines, poker, blackjack, roulette and more. Not into taking chances? Have dinner at Honey & Vine, serving upscale cuisine in a subtly glam gold-and-aqua ambiance, or grab a craft beer from one of the sportsbook's 40 taps and watch a game. A must no matter what: Cruise the perimeter walls to peruse the exceptional artwork by Gila River Indian Community members.