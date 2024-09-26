Best Casino

Valley Metro Rail riders were treated to an astonishing sight on a Sunday afternoon in mid-January: dozens of people boarding trains in T-shirts, undergarments, socks and shoes. As for their pants? Not so much. Members of this group were sans slacks, shorts or skirts while riding the rails into downtown Phoenix, while fellow passengers were suitably shocked. This brief encounter was part of the No Pants Light Rail Ride Phoenix, a cheeky and body-positive urban prank in which participants travel on local transit trains sans pants. It's a harmless stunt that originated in New York City in 2002 and later spun off into a Phoenix version with hundreds of people participating each year. However, no laws are ever broken. It's legal as long as participants don't "recklessly expose" their naughty bits. The 2024 edition marked the ride's return after a four-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Hundreds dropped trou, and much fun was had. Meanwhile, some got their knickers in a twist over the event. Far-right extremists complained about exposing younger riders to indecency, while Arizona Republic columnist Laurie Roberts fretted over how it could prompt the Republican-controlled state legislature to kill light rail expansion. Despite the pearl-clutching, organizers hope to stage the ride next year. We can't wait.