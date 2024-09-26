Best Cat Cafe

Ever wondered what it would be like to be the "crazy cat person" without committing to caring for dozens of cats? Spend some time at this cafe, where older cats nap in elevated nooks and kittens play all day in a carefully curated environment full of scratching posts, perches, pillows and cat beds, feeding dishes and enough cat toys to fill a small sleigh. Feline fans love this place not only for the company of the cats but also for events like yoga with cats and drag bingo with cats. All the cats at the cafe are adoptable, so if you make a connection, you could find a fur-ever companion. The coffee is pretty good, too.