Best Disappearing Act

In April, the Coyotes released mockups of a new arena they hoped to build in Phoenix. Within days, news leaked that the team was moving to Salt Lake City. After years of unsuccessfully looking for someone to build them a new facility — and after one season playing in the 5,000-seat Mullett Arena at Arizona State University — the team's 27-year history in the Valley was over. The news broke with just one home game left on the schedule, turning the team's season finale into a wake. Then, in a flash of smoke, the team was gone. A disappearing act needs a good reappearance to complete the trick, but a half-hearted attempt to revive the Coyotes by owner Alex Meruelo failed in June when a land deal in Phoenix fell through.