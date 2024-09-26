Best Drift Car Show

This free annual lowrider car show is uniquely set around the hacienda-style El Mercado de Guadalupe each April. Here, several blocks of Guadalupe streets are closed off, and the charm is drawn from a combination of elements appealing to various interests. The show features an impressive array of lowrider cars and oldies, attracting top car builders across Arizona and beyond. Vehicles of all eras participate, showcasing custom candy and pearl paint jobs, chrome details, tuck-and-roll interiors, air suspension setups and hydraulic pumps. Live music, local food and family-friendly activities add to the appeal, fostering a sense of camaraderie and reunions among metro Phoenicians and out-of-state cruisers. This emphasis on community engagement sets the Guadalupe Car Show apart from others in the state. And just when you think the show is over, hundreds of vehicles cruise down the town's main drag. At the same time, spectators line the sidewalks and parking lots to photograph and video the show vehicles for the whole world to see on social media.