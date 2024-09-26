 Best Go-Karts 2024 | Andretti Indoor Karting and Games | Fun & Games | Phoenix
Best Go-Karts

Andretti Indoor Karting and Games

From the world famous Andretti car racing family comes this massive structure right off the highway in Chandler. Though the space boasts activities such as bowling and laser tag as well as a full bar and upscale food, the best attraction is the go-karts. The two-level track is illuminated with multicolored neon lights, making for an exciting experience that doesn't get monotonous. The karts can be a tight fit for anyone noticeably tall or wide, but squeezing in for a race is worth it. There are also smaller karts for races for the kiddie set. Built-in safety slowdowns might frustrate reckless drivers, but to us, it just means we can have all of the go-kart fun with none of the worry.

Best Waterpark

Golfland Sunsplash

Over the years, the Valley's had quite a few outdoor theme parks, from Legend City to Castles N' Coasters. But few have matched the sheer range of offerings and general happiness quota as Golfland Sunsplash. Yes, there are plenty of places that offer mini golf, bumper cars, a giant arcade and laser tag — but few places that combine them and then offer water rides from the tranquil wave pool to the majestic Stormrider. Sunsplash is certainly a throwback to a simpler time in the Valley, when these kinds of attractions defined the easy-breezy culture and served as a focal point for families. And yet it's still very much a place where we continue to connect back with these ideas as our understanding of play and leisure grows more complicated (and sometimes more expensive). Sunsplash remains a rite of passage for each new generation and a pillar of the Valley that we can look at as a sign of what really matters in life: soaking up the fun and good vibes with friends and strangers alike. And, also, the Iceberg shakes are absolutely to die for every time.

Best Climbing Gym

Bouldering Project

Bouldering is booming, and this facility is the best in town thanks to its proprietary system designed by and for climbers to provide the ultimate in problem-solving for all ages and abilities. The indoor gym includes 19,000 square feet of air-conditioned, rope- and harness-free curved climbing walls with padded floors. But there's more: Boost your climbing skills with 56 weekly yoga and fitness classes included with membership. Members also enjoy coworking spaces, free weights and cardio machines, among other amenities, and day passes are available (teachers, ask about the free and discounted visits). Other big selling points for parents are the kids' camps and "homeschool hangs." Though it's part of a chain, the Tempe Bouldering Project endears itself to the community with public events like pet adoptions and vendor fairs, and everyone is welcome to grab a drink at the Pair Cupworks coffee kiosk and enjoy the expansive dog-friendly courtyard complete with turf, seating and games.

Best Bowling Alley

Let It Roll Bowl & Entertainment Center

When it comes to bowling, we're a bit old-fashioned. We'll knock down some pins at one of the high-tech fun centers around town if we must, but we prefer our vibe vintage, low-key and even a little "Big Lebowski"-esque. Let It Roll Bowl is the perfect blend of 20th-century bowling alley aesthetics and 21st-century technology. You've got the electronic scorekeeping and the silly graphics after each roll, but in the atmosphere of a friendly neighborhood dive bar. Let It Roll has a full bar and a kitchen that serves standard bowling alley fare (think pizzas and nachos), and it also plays host to occasional events such as comedy shows. On weekend evenings, the alley's Rock N Cosmic Bowl takes over, offering a colorful night of entertainment for reasonable prices.

Best Upscale Indoor Fun

Lane Park

Looking for something different to do on a night out? Lane Park is an adult amusement center in Old Town Scottsdale with plenty of parking nearby. Get a fancy drink and enjoy elevated cuisine (we love the Italian frybread tacos) while you try out duckpin bowling or throw axes at a target. When the weather is warm, there are four lanes of shuffleboard, but when the temp drops, Lane Park instead offers curling, the ice-based Olympic sport. There are plenty of little games from around the world as well: Try flinging a coin into a tiny gold frog's mouth, or play the Indian game of carrom. In a sea of Old Town Scottsdale bars, Lane Park is a place to find a different kind of fun.

Best Rage Room

Breakthrough Smash Room

What ticks us off these days? Honestly, what doesn't? From politics to Arizona summers to that one mosquito that camps out in our bedroom and keeps biting us in the night, there are plenty of aggravating factors in this modern existence. It just makes us want to break things. But we're not about to smash our own possessions or catch a destruction of property charge, so when we need to rage, we head to Breakthrough Smash Room. After you sign the waiver and put on your safety gear, you'll get a crate of things to smash, which you can do by throwing them or hitting them with other objects. There's also a splatter room if the only thing you want to throw is paint. Either way, a visit to Breakthrough leaves us tired, exhilarated and ready to face the world again.

Best Indoor Gun Range

Scottsdale Gun Club

No membership is required to shoot at Scottsdale Gun Club's 32 indoor lanes. Every lane is designed to lessen the sound of gunfire, but earplugs and headphones are available and should be utilized, along with required eye protection. Targets are programmable through a touch screen display and rotate 360 degrees, which is a cool feature not offered at many Valley shooting ranges. All firearms including rifles are welcome in the lanes, but the use of armor-piercing ammunition is verboten. A variety of firearms are available to rent (they have the largest selection in the state), and Scottsdale Gun Club also offers numerous classes on gun use and safety, including classes for concealed carry permits.

Best Arcade

StarFighters Arcade

The Valley's best retro video game and pinball haven is now its biggest. Earlier this year, StarFighters in Mesa leveled up by doubling in size to 8,000 square feet and upping its roster to more than 100 pinball machines and a comparable number of arcade titles. It now contains the largest game selection in Arizona and has secured its crown as the undisputed champ of local arcades. There are now even more deep cuts from gaming history to be discovered in the nooks and corners of the '80s-themed arcade, many of which were purchased by co-owners and game collectors Michael Lovato and Steve Thomas. After paying the $11 admission, you can play hard-to-find machines such as Atari Football and Rip Off or work your way through rows of pinball favorites. Lovato and Thomas have more changes planned, including obtaining a beer-and-wine license and adding more neon and vintage toys to accentuate the '80s vibe of StarFighters. We can't wait.

Best Casino

Gila River Resorts & Casinos – Santan Mountain

Gila River Resorts & Casinos' newest gaming palace, which opened in summer 2023, is full of pleasant surprises even if you don't hit the jackpot. Notably, its floor-to-ceiling light-adjusting windows and outdoor gardens discard the old model of sensory deprivation while gambling. And keeping with the lighter, brighter theme, it boasts the only white roulette wheel in the United States. If you go to play, you'll be awed by the state's largest sportsbook (7,000 square feet, with an impressive 129-foot LED display video wall), over 800 slot machines, poker, blackjack, roulette and more. Not into taking chances? Have dinner at Honey & Vine, serving upscale cuisine in a subtly glam gold-and-aqua ambiance, or grab a craft beer from one of the sportsbook's 40 taps and watch a game. A must no matter what: Cruise the perimeter walls to peruse the exceptional artwork by Gila River Indian Community members.

Best Zoo

Phoenix Zoo

For the nine months that it's not oppressively hot, there are few better ways to spend a weekend morning than visiting Phoenix's best zoo. Grab a map, because with 125 acres dedicated to housing animals from around the world, it's easy to get lost. Some residents enjoy the crowd more than others — the giraffes, flamingos and squirrel monkeys are easy to spot, but good luck catching a glimpse of the otter. There are regular animal presentations and special events, and kids will love the petting zoo, carousel, splash pad, camel rides ... you get the idea. And while membership isn't cheap — $279 for most families — the zoo does offer early entrance for members, which helps to avoid the crowds of kids and stroller-pushing parents. Go often enough — and the zoo is large enough to discover something new each visit — and it quickly justifies the membership fee.

