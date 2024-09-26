Best Go-Karts

Over the years, the Valley's had quite a few outdoor theme parks, from Legend City to Castles N' Coasters. But few have matched the sheer range of offerings and general happiness quota as Golfland Sunsplash. Yes, there are plenty of places that offer mini golf, bumper cars, a giant arcade and laser tag — but few places that combine them and then offer water rides from the tranquil wave pool to the majestic Stormrider. Sunsplash is certainly a throwback to a simpler time in the Valley, when these kinds of attractions defined the easy-breezy culture and served as a focal point for families. And yet it's still very much a place where we continue to connect back with these ideas as our understanding of play and leisure grows more complicated (and sometimes more expensive). Sunsplash remains a rite of passage for each new generation and a pillar of the Valley that we can look at as a sign of what really matters in life: soaking up the fun and good vibes with friends and strangers alike. And, also, the Iceberg shakes are absolutely to die for every time.