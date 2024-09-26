Best Go-Karts

From the world famous Andretti car racing family comes this massive structure right off the highway in Chandler. Though the space boasts activities such as bowling and laser tag as well as a full bar and upscale food, the best attraction is the go-karts. The two-level track is illuminated with multicolored neon lights, making for an exciting experience that doesn't get monotonous. The karts can be a tight fit for anyone noticeably tall or wide, but squeezing in for a race is worth it. There are also smaller karts for races for the kiddie set. Built-in safety slowdowns might frustrate reckless drivers, but to us, it just means we can have all of the go-kart fun with none of the worry.