Located at Papago Park, the Hole in the Rock may be the perfect introduction to Arizona for someone visiting for the first time. The unique sandstone formation, peppered with holes formed by erosion over millions of years, is rich with history. The Hohokam may have used its holes to mark the seasons. Now, visitors use them as an irresistible Instagram backdrop. Parking is easy — there are plenty of spots near Hole in the Rock or at the nearby Phoenix Zoo — and the hike up is short at just 0.3 miles. Beginner hikers and even kids should have little problem with it, though you should wear some sturdy shoes as you climb up. Once you get there, cool yourself in the shade of the rock's titular opening and enjoy a view of the Valley that's most impressive at dusk. (Expect some company. This is a popular spot.) Your visitors can now say they've done something very Arizona, and at just a nine-minute drive from Sky Harbor, they barely had to leave the airport.