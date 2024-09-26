With its central location between North Phoenix, Scottsdale and Arcadia, Piestewa Peak is not only a convenient hike to get to — it's also rewarding and breathtaking. The mountain's Summit Trail is just over a mile long to the peak, but the climb entails a steep ascent of 1,200 feet for hikers. Once there, hikers can enjoy a remarkable 360-degree view of the Phoenix metro area. And if the vertical climb on the Summit Trail isn't for you, the lesser-known Freedom Trail wraps around the base of the mountain in a 3.7-mile hike, getting you closer to the preserve's desert flora and fauna. For its accessibility, beauty and singularity, Piestewa Peak wins best overall hike.