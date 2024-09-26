 Best Hike 2024 | Piestewa Peak | Fun & Games | Phoenix
Best Hike

Piestewa Peak

With its central location between North Phoenix, Scottsdale and Arcadia, Piestewa Peak is not only a convenient hike to get to — it's also rewarding and breathtaking. The mountain's Summit Trail is just over a mile long to the peak, but the climb entails a steep ascent of 1,200 feet for hikers. Once there, hikers can enjoy a remarkable 360-degree view of the Phoenix metro area. And if the vertical climb on the Summit Trail isn't for you, the lesser-known Freedom Trail wraps around the base of the mountain in a 3.7-mile hike, getting you closer to the preserve's desert flora and fauna. For its accessibility, beauty and singularity, Piestewa Peak wins best overall hike.

Best Intense Hike

Echo Canyon, Camelback Mountain

One of the most popular hikes in the Valley, the Echo Canyon Trail is one of two ways to climb Camelback Mountain — and both are seriously challenging. To the top of the mountain and back to its base, the trail is about 2.4 miles and the elevation gain is about 1,423 feet. The rocky terrain and steep climb make this one of the more difficult hikes around, so don't be surprised if you have to pull yourself up from your hands and knees or rely on the handrails installed along parts of the trail. But don't be alarmed. Getting to the top of Camelback is a small triumph worth the sweat. Just make sure to bring plenty of water and be prepared for the difficulty of finding parking at the base during peak hours.

  • 4925 E McDonald Dr., Phoenix, 85018 Map

Best Hike With Views

Picketpost Mountain Trail

This one's not for the faint of heart. Get ready for a 4.2-mile out-and-back trail near Superior, with cliffs that grant hikers a view of the Superstitions and beyond. Those with a fear of heights should stay home as the complicated trail corners hikers against moderate cliffs that make for a spectacular sight. Similar in difficulty to its popular cousin Flatiron, this hike calls for a bit of scrambling. But don't worry — decent shoes are enough to cling to the grippy rock texture. Hikers will know they've ended their ascent when they've reached the triumphant Picketpost mailbox filled with treasures from past hikers including letters, shooters, money and even condoms (for those who find fear an aphrodisiac). The views of nearby mountain terrain from the top of Picketpost Mountain are worth the climb. The way back down includes some butt sliding down steep rocks. Hikers who stay late can catch a gorgeous sunset view since most of the trail faces west.

Best Picnic Trail

Lone Tree via Peralta Canyon

If you're lucky, you'll beat other hikers to the best picnic spot in the Superstition Wilderness: the Lone Tree. Make sure your knees are in top shape for this one, as some of the incline can get pretty steep on this 5.4-mile out-and-back trail near Gold Canyon. The name can be attributed to the single pine tree at the end of the trail, appearing alien against the rocky, dry backdrop. This hike allows for views of Battleship Mountain, Weavers Needle, Black Mesa and Canyon Lake. And while you might be tempted to stop and enjoy a packed lunch in the shady, cool cave or the Fremont Saddle, the best spot to enjoy a picnic is at the very end. Bask under the tree's shade as you chow down or climb onto the boulders just next to it for a gorgeous view of Weavers Needle on the other side of breathtaking cliffs.

Best Sunset Hike

Lookout Mountain Loop

Hiking doesn't have to be an activity just for the weekends. The Lookout Mountain Loop, located in the heart of the city, allows you to hit the trail after work for a gorgeous sunset hike. Park at the Lookout Mountain Preserve trailhead on 16th Street, which is on the north side of the mountain. From there, you'll quickly get up onto the trail system, which offers multiple options. Turn left and join the loop that, after a moderate incline, gets you right into the wildflowers and mountain views. As you make your way around to the west side of the mountain, you'll start to see the sun setting over the distant peaks. We like to hike this loop clockwise to hike directly into the sunset. Toward the end, as you head back around to the north, the trail flattens into a scrubby brush perfect for spotting rabbits, quail and the occasional road runner. Dogs are permitted but must be on a leash. Expect to see other hikers along with solo trail runners getting in their workouts.

Best Place to Reconnect With Our Desert Roots

McDowell Sonoran Preserve

For anyone trying to commune with nature in the Valley, you can't go wrong with Scottsdale's McDowell Sonoran Preserve. With some 31,000-plus acres, the preserve presents a smorgasbord of terrains and various difficulties for hikers, bikers and other outdoor nature enthusiasts. But it's not just about being a massive place to reconnect with the wonders of life in a dynamic desert. The McDowell Sonoran Conservancy, which helps oversee the preserve, also offers plenty of training classes and general education. Their aim is to augment your enjoyment of the preserve's offerings with a historical and social perspective as to why these places matter. That two-pronged approach is how the preserve becomes not just a place to explore but also this sustained connection to the places, values and diverse populations that have helped define this entire region. It's a living, breathing connection to this sense of community and this unwavering celebration of the natural world. Whether you hike it or bike it, the preserve is ours to explore past, present and future.

Best Place to Take an Out-of-Town Visitor

Hole in the Rock

Located at Papago Park, the Hole in the Rock may be the perfect introduction to Arizona for someone visiting for the first time. The unique sandstone formation, peppered with holes formed by erosion over millions of years, is rich with history. The Hohokam may have used its holes to mark the seasons. Now, visitors use them as an irresistible Instagram backdrop. Parking is easy — there are plenty of spots near Hole in the Rock or at the nearby Phoenix Zoo — and the hike up is short at just 0.3 miles. Beginner hikers and even kids should have little problem with it, though you should wear some sturdy shoes as you climb up. Once you get there, cool yourself in the shade of the rock's titular opening and enjoy a view of the Valley that's most impressive at dusk. (Expect some company. This is a popular spot.) Your visitors can now say they've done something very Arizona, and at just a nine-minute drive from Sky Harbor, they barely had to leave the airport.

Best Place to Mountain Bike

Dirt Road Trail, South Mountain Park Preserve

New mountain bikers of any age from toddlers to retirees can (and do) ride along this forgiving trail without fear. It gradually slopes 150 feet up a 1.2-mile path before it branches off to the National Trail and gets "technical" — meaning steep, rocky and spine-jangling. But it's not boring. You'll stay entertained with hills and valleys along the climb, and once you turn around at the bench, it's a free-wheeling "wheeee" the whole way back. The scenery is another draw. Once you're a few feet into the canyon, the city drops away and you're enveloped within a serene desert oasis surrounded by all sorts of Sonoran flora and fauna. Yes, this is a busy trail used by hikers, dog walkers and equestrians, but it's also wide, so as long as you stay alert and yield to them, you're fine (although a handlebar bell is recommended to announce yourself). And if you're interested in trying a mountain e-bike, which makes the sport accessible for most fitness levels, Bike Masters of Ahwatukee offers free loaners on Friday mornings from fall through spring.

Best Walking Path

Murphy Bridle Path

It's our opinion that the stretch of Central Avenue between Northern Avenue and Bethany Home Road is one of the loveliest parts of Phoenix. Trees shade the quiet street, which is lined with luxurious and often historic homes. It's a pleasant trip up the street in a car, but even more so when we're walking on the Murphy Bridle Path. Mornings and evenings, and all through the weekend, the packed-dirt path on the east side of the street is populated with runners, couples with dogs, families and solo walkers. The path is named for William Murphy, who platted the neighborhood in 1895, and along the street, you can see signs commemorating its 100th anniversary in 1995. And yes, it was originally intended for people riding horses. But today, it remains an important piece of Phoenix history, as well as a nice place for a stroll.

Best Stairs

Victory Steps at Verrado

Hiking and bouldering are popular pastimes in the Valley, but the Victory Steps at Verrado provide a different kind of climbing challenge. Technically known as Trail 340, the stairs are really 340 railroad ties that take you above the master-planned community of Verrado in the far southwest part of metro Phoenix. Though the steps aren't too steep, you'll soon start to feel the burn in your chest and legs as you ascend. Keep going, and your reward is a lovely view of the White Tank Mountains and the surrounding areas. Then, it's time to steady your legs for the descent. There's no official address for the trail; simply get off Interstate 10 at Verrado Way, head north and look for the small parking lot near the base of the stairs. And don't forget to bring plenty of water.

