Best Hike With Views

This one's not for the faint of heart. Get ready for a 4.2-mile out-and-back trail near Superior, with cliffs that grant hikers a view of the Superstitions and beyond. Those with a fear of heights should stay home as the complicated trail corners hikers against moderate cliffs that make for a spectacular sight. Similar in difficulty to its popular cousin Flatiron, this hike calls for a bit of scrambling. But don't worry — decent shoes are enough to cling to the grippy rock texture. Hikers will know they've ended their ascent when they've reached the triumphant Picketpost mailbox filled with treasures from past hikers including letters, shooters, money and even condoms (for those who find fear an aphrodisiac). The views of nearby mountain terrain from the top of Picketpost Mountain are worth the climb. The way back down includes some butt sliding down steep rocks. Hikers who stay late can catch a gorgeous sunset view since most of the trail faces west.