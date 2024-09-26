Best Inability to Be in the Room

As the Coyotes played a final, emotional game in the Valley in April, the man responsible for their impending exit was nowhere to be found. Alex Meruelo's ownership of the Coyotes lasted less than five years, a span that saw the team abandon their home at Gila River Arena in Glendale and then strike out multiple times at finding a shiny new home. As fans, players and media members bid a tearful farewell as the Coyotes took the ice in Arizona for one last time, Meruelo didn't show. He was too busy finalizing a billion-dollar deal to sell and relocate the team, he told a local sports radio station. If you're going to rip a team away on short notice, at least be there at the end to take your medicine.