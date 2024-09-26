Best Indoor Gun Range

No membership is required to shoot at Scottsdale Gun Club's 32 indoor lanes. Every lane is designed to lessen the sound of gunfire, but earplugs and headphones are available and should be utilized, along with required eye protection. Targets are programmable through a touch screen display and rotate 360 degrees, which is a cool feature not offered at many Valley shooting ranges. All firearms including rifles are welcome in the lanes, but the use of armor-piercing ammunition is verboten. A variety of firearms are available to rent (they have the largest selection in the state), and Scottsdale Gun Club also offers numerous classes on gun use and safety, including classes for concealed carry permits.