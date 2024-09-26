Best Indoor Gun Range

The Valley's best retro video game and pinball haven is now its biggest. Earlier this year, StarFighters in Mesa leveled up by doubling in size to 8,000 square feet and upping its roster to more than 100 pinball machines and a comparable number of arcade titles. It now contains the largest game selection in Arizona and has secured its crown as the undisputed champ of local arcades. There are now even more deep cuts from gaming history to be discovered in the nooks and corners of the '80s-themed arcade, many of which were purchased by co-owners and game collectors Michael Lovato and Steve Thomas. After paying the $11 admission, you can play hard-to-find machines such as Atari Football and Rip Off or work your way through rows of pinball favorites. Lovato and Thomas have more changes planned, including obtaining a beer-and-wine license and adding more neon and vintage toys to accentuate the '80s vibe of StarFighters. We can't wait.