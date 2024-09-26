Best Intense Hike

One of the most popular hikes in the Valley, the Echo Canyon Trail is one of two ways to climb Camelback Mountain — and both are seriously challenging. To the top of the mountain and back to its base, the trail is about 2.4 miles and the elevation gain is about 1,423 feet. The rocky terrain and steep climb make this one of the more difficult hikes around, so don't be surprised if you have to pull yourself up from your hands and knees or rely on the handrails installed along parts of the trail. But don't be alarmed. Getting to the top of Camelback is a small triumph worth the sweat. Just make sure to bring plenty of water and be prepared for the difficulty of finding parking at the base during peak hours.