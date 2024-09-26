Best Picnic Trail

If you're lucky, you'll beat other hikers to the best picnic spot in the Superstition Wilderness: the Lone Tree. Make sure your knees are in top shape for this one, as some of the incline can get pretty steep on this 5.4-mile out-and-back trail near Gold Canyon. The name can be attributed to the single pine tree at the end of the trail, appearing alien against the rocky, dry backdrop. This hike allows for views of Battleship Mountain, Weavers Needle, Black Mesa and Canyon Lake. And while you might be tempted to stop and enjoy a packed lunch in the shady, cool cave or the Fremont Saddle, the best spot to enjoy a picnic is at the very end. Bask under the tree's shade as you chow down or climb onto the boulders just next to it for a gorgeous view of Weavers Needle on the other side of breathtaking cliffs.