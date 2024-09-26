Best Place to Keep a Kid Entertained

The Valley has no shortage of attractions for kids. But only one features three air-conditioned stories of wholesome, hands-on activities sure to help young children burn off all their excess energy. The Children's Museum of Phoenix features a play kitchen and a play grocery store. There's a multilevel metal treehouse called The Climber. There are reading nooks, a craft room and regular special exhibits. Crucially for parents, there are ample places to sit while the little ones run wild. Even more crucially, membership isn't unreasonable — $205 a year for a family of four. If you can successfully exit through the gift shop without buying a few toys, there's no better bang for a parent's buck.