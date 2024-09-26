Best Place to Reconnect With Our Desert Roots

For anyone trying to commune with nature in the Valley, you can't go wrong with Scottsdale's McDowell Sonoran Preserve. With some 31,000-plus acres, the preserve presents a smorgasbord of terrains and various difficulties for hikers, bikers and other outdoor nature enthusiasts. But it's not just about being a massive place to reconnect with the wonders of life in a dynamic desert. The McDowell Sonoran Conservancy, which helps oversee the preserve, also offers plenty of training classes and general education. Their aim is to augment your enjoyment of the preserve's offerings with a historical and social perspective as to why these places matter. That two-pronged approach is how the preserve becomes not just a place to explore but also this sustained connection to the places, values and diverse populations that have helped define this entire region. It's a living, breathing connection to this sense of community and this unwavering celebration of the natural world. Whether you hike it or bike it, the preserve is ours to explore past, present and future.