Best Place to Watch a Spring Training Game

Sloan Park, the spring home of the Chicago Cubs, is the newest stadium in the Valley's baseball landscape. It's certainly a top-notch facility, but when it comes to the best in Arizona, the 13-year-old Salt River Fields continues to hit home runs. Located on the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community and home to the Diamondbacks and the Colorado Rockies, the stadium remains in terrific shape. There are great food options, a unique collection of cactuses on the batter's eye in center field and, from certain angles, a wonderful view of Camelback Mountain. While the Mesa-set Sloan Park tends to get overcrowded with fans, Salt River Fields never feels too full. Pick any seat for a terrific view of the action, or relax with a picnic blanket on the outfield lawn. There's also easy access to the backfields, should you want to watch the Rockies or Diamondbacks train before a game.