Best Place to Watch a Spring Training Game

If you haven't been paying attention in the last decade or so, esports have really taken off nationwide. Sure, there's always going to be a place for tried-and-true games such as baseball and football, but esports have become a thing because they offer the same pillars (teamwork and competition) but in a way that's more welcoming and inclusive. The city of Phoenix has even got in on the trend, as its parks and recreation department holds programs, classes and even tournament play for young and old alike. Not that esports needs this kind of validation, but a city getting involved is a really important way to make the sport a proper part of actual community-building efforts as well as to lend the various resources needed to sustain it long term. Video games are ultimately just meaningless fun, but in that space there are still opportunities to stoke the twin flames of friendship and competition. Plus, if no one has to sit in 110-degree stadiums, then that seems like a win-win all around.