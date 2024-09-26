 Best Pool Hall 2024 | JJ's Bar and Billiard | Fun & Games | Phoenix
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Best Pool Hall

JJ's Bar and Billiard

West Phoenix staple JJ's Bar and Billiard is simple but boasts seven Diamond pool tables, draft beer and oddly great chips and salsa — a simple but solid recipe for a casual environment to hang out. And if pool isn't your thing, there are dart boards, too. The only downside of traveling to JJ's to run the table is that it sometimes hosts pool tournaments, which it doesn't post about because it doesn't have a website. It's best to call ahead to ask whether there is a tournament going on before checking it out in person, but it's worth the call for the laid-back atmosphere and hours of fun. JJ's is also home to UFC and can be booked for parties or celebratory occasions.

Best Public Pool

McDowell Mountain Ranch Aquatic & Fitness Center

Dozens of public swimming pools dot the landscape of metro Phoenix, offering its residents oases of refreshment and fun. The nicest one we've found is in North Scottsdale, and it's pretty much got something for everyone. The McDowell Mountain Ranch Aquatic & Fitness Center boasts a 13-lane, 25-yard lap pool and multiple diving boards. More amenities are available during the summer, including a splash pad, lazy river, waterslide and play pool. The pool offers swim lessons for all ages and water-based exercise classes, too. We like McDowell Mountain Ranch Aquatic & Fitness Center for the cleanliness and stylishness of its facility and the reasonable fees for Scottsdale residents and nonresidents alike. The mountain views aren't bad, either.

Best Public Pickleball Courts

Pecos Park

If you're a pickleball fan, you've probably played here. This Ahwatukee park is open to the public, boasting 16 courts with well-maintained amenities like restrooms and water fountains. Regulars know the drill, so even on weeknights when the courts are full, you won't be made to wait too long for your turn in a court. The courts are well illuminated and lines are well marked. And even if your family isn't into pickleball, bring them along — Pecos Park also offers a skate plaza, a dog park, playground, splash pads, a paved walking path and areas for basketball, soccer and volleyball.

Best Stairway to Heaven

Estrella Star Tower

We're kind of tired of the term "hidden gem," but it's undeniable that one of the joys of living in metro Phoenix is discovering wonderful things that aren't particularly well known. Case in point: the Estrella Star Tower. Designed by local astronomer Steven Kates, the spiral-shaped structure stands at the entrance to a Goodyear neighborhood, surrounded by trees, cactuses and a water feature. Kates intended the Estrella Star Tower to be a place where we can reflect on our place in the universe. Visitors can climb the spiral staircase to the top for views of Estrella Mountain Regional Park. Tiny lights set into the exterior of the tower illuminate as the sun sets, making it sparkle like a jewel in the desert.

Best Staycation Spot

Arizona Biltmore

The Valley resort scene is an embarrassment of riches. But among so many wonderful spots to get away from daily life and take a staycation, the Arizona Biltmore continues to stand out as our favorite. The resort, which will celebrate its 100th birthday in 2029, is a thrilling blend of old and new. The stunningly beautiful central building continues to be one of the most elegant spaces in the city. A major refresh completed in 2023 included original dining concepts, upgrades to rooms and the new Tierra Luna Spa and Sol Garden. A weekend at the Biltmore can include drinks at the sleek Wright Bar, a cabana at one of the resort's seven pools or perhaps a round of golf. The Biltmore's frequent staycation specials help knock a few dollars off the bill, but truly, we're OK spending a bit to enjoy ourselves in such beautiful surroundings.

  • 2400 E Missouri Ave, Phoenix, 85016 Map

Best Excuse to Take Your Pants Off in Public

Phoenix No Pants Light Rail Ride

Valley Metro Rail riders were treated to an astonishing sight on a Sunday afternoon in mid-January: dozens of people boarding trains in T-shirts, undergarments, socks and shoes. As for their pants? Not so much. Members of this group were sans slacks, shorts or skirts while riding the rails into downtown Phoenix, while fellow passengers were suitably shocked. This brief encounter was part of the No Pants Light Rail Ride Phoenix, a cheeky and body-positive urban prank in which participants travel on local transit trains sans pants. It's a harmless stunt that originated in New York City in 2002 and later spun off into a Phoenix version with hundreds of people participating each year. However, no laws are ever broken. It's legal as long as participants don't "recklessly expose" their naughty bits. The 2024 edition marked the ride's return after a four-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Hundreds dropped trou, and much fun was had. Meanwhile, some got their knickers in a twist over the event. Far-right extremists complained about exposing younger riders to indecency, while Arizona Republic columnist Laurie Roberts fretted over how it could prompt the Republican-controlled state legislature to kill light rail expansion. Despite the pearl-clutching, organizers hope to stage the ride next year. We can't wait.

Best Place to See Classic Cars

Martin Auto Museum

Step inside the massive space that once was a Gemco and you'll quickly become overwhelmed with the sight of nearly 180 cars that stretch from some of the first autos ever made to the most recent muscle cars that will rev the engines of any gearhead. It's a mix of nostalgia with a taste of Arizona history that will entertain you for hours. There's the 1917 Douglas Dump Truck made in Nebraska and shipped to the Arizona Onyx Quarries in Mayes. Is luxury more your style? The museum's got you covered from the 1976 Cadillac Eldorado Convertible, the last year of that model, all the way back to a row of early-20th-century vehicles. The oldest car in the building? A 1909 REO Five Passenger Touring car. There's also a game room for the kids and a circa-1950s mini carousel that's operational. It sits next to a new addition: a Chevrolet Popcorn Truck from 1929. A small library includes issues of Hot Rod magazine dating to the late '50s. Owner Mel Martin has classic cars stashed all over the Valley, so what's on display in the museum gets refreshed, making the space perfect for return visits.

Best Drift Car Show

Slangin' Smoke

The Slangin' Smoke event, hosted by Modded Kulture at Firebird Motorsports Park, is the Valley's premier drift car experience — a must-see for car enthusiasts and thrill-seekers alike. Drifting is at the heart of this multifaceted show, where skilled drivers of rear-wheel-drive vehicles slide around corners at high speeds, burning rubber as they maneuver through clouds of smoke. The event brings the legendary Bihoku Track to life, re-creating the famous Japanese mountain course known for its thrilling curves and iconic drifts. One of the event's highlights is the Swing King Competition, where drivers compete to showcase the most controlled and stylish drifts. For those who crave more adrenaline, the Donut Pit offers a spectacle as participants spin their cars in tight circles, filling the Metro Phoenix air with tire smoke. Additionally, the event features the Two-Step Competition, where high-revving engines roar, and the Car Limbo, where low-riding cars attempt to squeeze under the limbo bar. Whether you're a die-hard fan or new to the scene, Slangin' Smoke promises nonstop, furiously fast excitement.

Best Lowrider Show

Guadalupe Car Show

This free annual lowrider car show is uniquely set around the hacienda-style El Mercado de Guadalupe each April. Here, several blocks of Guadalupe streets are closed off, and the charm is drawn from a combination of elements appealing to various interests. The show features an impressive array of lowrider cars and oldies, attracting top car builders across Arizona and beyond. Vehicles of all eras participate, showcasing custom candy and pearl paint jobs, chrome details, tuck-and-roll interiors, air suspension setups and hydraulic pumps. Live music, local food and family-friendly activities add to the appeal, fostering a sense of camaraderie and reunions among metro Phoenicians and out-of-state cruisers. This emphasis on community engagement sets the Guadalupe Car Show apart from others in the state. And just when you think the show is over, hundreds of vehicles cruise down the town's main drag. At the same time, spectators line the sidewalks and parking lots to photograph and video the show vehicles for the whole world to see on social media.

Best Of Phoenix®

Best of Phoenix 2024

Best Of

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation