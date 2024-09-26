Best Pool Hall

West Phoenix staple JJ's Bar and Billiard is simple but boasts seven Diamond pool tables, draft beer and oddly great chips and salsa — a simple but solid recipe for a casual environment to hang out. And if pool isn't your thing, there are dart boards, too. The only downside of traveling to JJ's to run the table is that it sometimes hosts pool tournaments, which it doesn't post about because it doesn't have a website. It's best to call ahead to ask whether there is a tournament going on before checking it out in person, but it's worth the call for the laid-back atmosphere and hours of fun. JJ's is also home to UFC and can be booked for parties or celebratory occasions.