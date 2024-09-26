Best Public Pool

Dozens of public swimming pools dot the landscape of metro Phoenix, offering its residents oases of refreshment and fun. The nicest one we've found is in North Scottsdale, and it's pretty much got something for everyone. The McDowell Mountain Ranch Aquatic & Fitness Center boasts a 13-lane, 25-yard lap pool and multiple diving boards. More amenities are available during the summer, including a splash pad, lazy river, waterslide and play pool. The pool offers swim lessons for all ages and water-based exercise classes, too. We like McDowell Mountain Ranch Aquatic & Fitness Center for the cleanliness and stylishness of its facility and the reasonable fees for Scottsdale residents and nonresidents alike. The mountain views aren't bad, either.