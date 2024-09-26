Best Rides

We've lived in Phoenix a long time. Lots of things have changed over the decades, but a few things haven't. One thing that's stayed consistent is that we always have a blast at Castles N' Coasters. Another is that our favorite thing about the west Phoenix amusement park is the rides. Sure, we've enjoyed many a round of miniature golf there, but it doesn't compare to Desert Storm, the first looping roller coaster in Arizona. We can always count on the back-and-forth Sea Dragon and the exhilarating Splashdown log ride for a good time, too. Though the impending demolition of Metrocenter mall means that Castles N' Coasters' surroundings are looking quite different these days, much of the amusement park remains the same as ever, and we're thankful.