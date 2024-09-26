Best Roller Rink

Ready to roll, Phoenix? There are a variety of places in town to slip on a pair of skates and have fun on wheels, from local roller rinks to fitness centers or other indoor venues. (Even hip concert hall The Van Buren has hosted a retro roller disco on occasion.) But one rink rules them all: Skateland in Mesa, a vintage gem that's the Valley's largest and longest-running skating spot. The 26,000-square-foot skate joint, which first opened in 1975, offers more space to glide and stride than other local rinks, a high-tech lighting and sound system, an arcade filled with redemption games, a fully stocked snack bar and plenty of kitschy charm to spare. Skateland's calendar is packed with public skating sessions and events aimed at young and old: Kids will enjoy theme parties and weekly events like the Character Glow Skate on Sunday starring childhood heroes such as Mario and Bluey. Grownups will dig the adults-only nights on Thursdays and Fridays and theme parties on weekends featuring costume contests, prizes, photo ops and other fun. Because that's just how they roll.