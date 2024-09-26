Best Secret Spot at Footprint Center

Ask any staff member at Footprint Center where Hideaway Lounge is, and they probably won't know. But it's on suite level B, between the 100 and 200 levels. You can take the elevator or escalator, and anyone with a ticket to the game can hang out in the lounge and watch the game from there. It's standing room only for anyone who doesn't have a seat ticket for the lounge, but the view is still a lot better than from the nosebleed seats. (Note: Security will not allow you to stand in front of people who are sitting down, thus blocking their view and the walkway.) The lines for the bars are a lot shorter than on the concourses, too.