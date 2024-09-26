Best Stairs

The amusing part about the Phoenix Open used to be that the premier PGA event was sponsored by a trash company best known for early-morning wake-ups by massive trucks lumbering through your neighborhood leaking a trail of disgusting garbage juice, an ironic twist for a pompous golf event held in Scottsdale that pro golfers already disdained thanks to the raucous 16th hole. Though the name was later shortened so people would forget it's still the Waste Management Phoenix Open, the event gained new infamy in 2024. Drunken frat bros and their lady friends made a national mockery of it thanks to a mixture of heavy downpours, lax security and alcohol — so much alcohol. The "People's Open," as it's often called, was a flop. Fights, arrests and slip-and-falls down muddy hills went viral thanks to social media. More than 200 people were arrested, and dozens more were tossed for trespassing. Organizers pledged big changes to tame the chaos in 2025 and protect the $17.5 million the event raised for charity this year.