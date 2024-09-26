Best Stairs

Hiking and bouldering are popular pastimes in the Valley, but the Victory Steps at Verrado provide a different kind of climbing challenge. Technically known as Trail 340, the stairs are really 340 railroad ties that take you above the master-planned community of Verrado in the far southwest part of metro Phoenix. Though the steps aren't too steep, you'll soon start to feel the burn in your chest and legs as you ascend. Keep going, and your reward is a lovely view of the White Tank Mountains and the surrounding areas. Then, it's time to steady your legs for the descent. There's no official address for the trail; simply get off Interstate 10 at Verrado Way, head north and look for the small parking lot near the base of the stairs. And don't forget to bring plenty of water.