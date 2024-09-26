Best Stairway to Heaven

We're kind of tired of the term "hidden gem," but it's undeniable that one of the joys of living in metro Phoenix is discovering wonderful things that aren't particularly well known. Case in point: the Estrella Star Tower. Designed by local astronomer Steven Kates, the spiral-shaped structure stands at the entrance to a Goodyear neighborhood, surrounded by trees, cactuses and a water feature. Kates intended the Estrella Star Tower to be a place where we can reflect on our place in the universe. Visitors can climb the spiral staircase to the top for views of Estrella Mountain Regional Park. Tiny lights set into the exterior of the tower illuminate as the sun sets, making it sparkle like a jewel in the desert.