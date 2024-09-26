Best Sunset Hike

Hiking doesn't have to be an activity just for the weekends. The Lookout Mountain Loop, located in the heart of the city, allows you to hit the trail after work for a gorgeous sunset hike. Park at the Lookout Mountain Preserve trailhead on 16th Street, which is on the north side of the mountain. From there, you'll quickly get up onto the trail system, which offers multiple options. Turn left and join the loop that, after a moderate incline, gets you right into the wildflowers and mountain views. As you make your way around to the west side of the mountain, you'll start to see the sun setting over the distant peaks. We like to hike this loop clockwise to hike directly into the sunset. Toward the end, as you head back around to the north, the trail flattens into a scrubby brush perfect for spotting rabbits, quail and the occasional road runner. Dogs are permitted but must be on a leash. Expect to see other hikers along with solo trail runners getting in their workouts.