Best Upscale Indoor Fun

Looking for something different to do on a night out? Lane Park is an adult amusement center in Old Town Scottsdale with plenty of parking nearby. Get a fancy drink and enjoy elevated cuisine (we love the Italian frybread tacos) while you try out duckpin bowling or throw axes at a target. When the weather is warm, there are four lanes of shuffleboard, but when the temp drops, Lane Park instead offers curling, the ice-based Olympic sport. There are plenty of little games from around the world as well: Try flinging a coin into a tiny gold frog's mouth, or play the Indian game of carrom. In a sea of Old Town Scottsdale bars, Lane Park is a place to find a different kind of fun.