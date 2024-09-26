Best Urban Park

Smack dab in the center of Phoenix, Margaret T. Hance Park is undoubtedly the top spot to spend a day off. With plenty of well-manicured grass, a playground for the kids, green enclosures for small and large dogs, ramada space and a garden space, there's something for everyone at the park named after Phoenix's mayor from 1976 to 1984. At the edge of the park is the beautiful Japanese Friendship Garden, created in tandem with Phoenix Sister City Himeji, Japan. Hance Park is also a short walk from restaurants and bars on Roosevelt Row, making it an oasis on the edge of downtown. It's one of the few places in central Phoenix where foot traffic is given the upper hand over automobiles, which travel through the I-10 tunnel below the park.