For the nine months that it's not oppressively hot, there are few better ways to spend a weekend morning than visiting Phoenix's best zoo. Grab a map, because with 125 acres dedicated to housing animals from around the world, it's easy to get lost. Some residents enjoy the crowd more than others — the giraffes, flamingos and squirrel monkeys are easy to spot, but good luck catching a glimpse of the otter. There are regular animal presentations and special events, and kids will love the petting zoo, carousel, splash pad, camel rides ... you get the idea. And while membership isn't cheap — $279 for most families — the zoo does offer early entrance for members, which helps to avoid the crowds of kids and stroller-pushing parents. Go often enough — and the zoo is large enough to discover something new each visit — and it quickly justifies the membership fee.