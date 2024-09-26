Best Antique Store

Midcentury modern devotees will lose their minds in this jam-packed showroom tucked behind Valentine, one of Phoenix's top restaurants, in the delightful Melrose District thanks to its ever-morphing stellar collection. On any given day, you might encounter sleek teak dining chairs, 1950s Broyhill dressers, an Eames lounge and ottoman, a leather patchwork sofa, boomerang coffee tables, waterfall benches, various kitschy lamps and much more. This isn't a garage sale; items are impeccably sourced, restored, reupholstered and/or refinished and in pristine condition, so prices reflect that. But it also offers a quirky and affordable mix of vintage clothing and jewelry, games, bric-a-brac, housewares and even bicycles — check out the 1970s banana-seat Schwinns. Around every corner, something is guaranteed to make you go "ooh," "ahh" or "eh?" — like the old-style bikini in a wall frame. There's even a rare, retro-futuristic 1970s-era Thomas 2001 electronic organ, unless someone snapped it up by now.