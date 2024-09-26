Best Antique Store

Say what you want about Jon Hamm's piercing stare or January Jones' amazing wardrobe, but for us, the best eye candy in "Mad Men" was the furniture. For top-quality, authentic midcentury modern home decor — no repros here — Red Modern Furniture is the place. The showroom near Central Avenue and Camelback Road is full of swoon-worthy pieces we can only dream of taking home. Think Eero Saarinen-designed chairs, Murano glass lamps by Alfredo Barbini, Howard Werner coffee tables and other iconic examples of midcentury design. These pieces are valuable, and the price tags are high to match. But if you're more in the market to browse and ogle, we appreciate that Red Modern Furniture's website also has a section devoted to sold items that have passed through the store, allowing us to appreciate what the midcentury era has to offer the people of today.