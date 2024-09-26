Best Book Sale

Along with Christmas, our birthday and the ASU v. U of A football game, the VNSA Used Book Sale is one of the events we eagerly anticipate each year. For one weekend, an exhibition hall at the Arizona State Fairgrounds turns into an epic shopping experience. More than 500,000 books, magazines, records, games, puzzles, maps and more are for sale at ridiculously low prices. Book dealers and bargain hunters show up as early as possible for a good spot in line; in fact, before the sale organizers changed the rules and only started allowing people to line up at 5 a.m., some early birds got there the night before. We've found countless good deals, unique items and rare treasures over the years. And best of all, all proceeds from the event benefit local charities. The next VNSA Book Sale will be held Feb. 15 and 16, 2025.