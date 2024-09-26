Best Comic Book Shop

You don't have to be one of Arizona's biggest comic book nerds to find something fun here, although you'll be in comic book heaven if you are one. Opened in 2003, owner Drew Sullivan's small shop is packed to its Abe Sapien gills with single issues, ongoing series and trade paperbacks. There are all the major titles from Marvel, DC and other big publishers, allowing you to scratch any superhero or "Star Wars" itch you might have. There are also shelves full of small-press collections and graphic novels as well as young adult and manga sections. Start your kid on a collection of Disney comics — such as "Darkwing Duck," "TaleSpin" or "Chip 'N Dale: Rescue Rangers" — while treating yourself to a classic like Alan Moore's "The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen." If you're super into comics, Ash Avenue's staff has the encyclopedic knowledge to match yours. If you're just dabbling, they can point you in the right direction. And if you just want something offbeat, look no further. On a recent visit, titles like "Sir Charles Barkley and the Referee Murders" and "Winnie the Pooh: Demon Hunter" — ol' Pooh Bear's in the public domain, baby! — were on display.