Best Costume Shop

There's no way to disguise it: Costume shops have become increasingly rare in metro Phoenix. Thanks to chains like Party City and Spirit Halloween, many local mom-and-pop retailers — including such beloved spots as Easley's Fun Shop and Scottsdale's Mardi Gras Costume Shop — have been forced to hang up their capes in recent years. Enter JLS Costumes in Mesa, which opened in April after taking over the location and stock of now-defunct store Fun Costumes. Continuing its predecessor's legacy, JLS is one of the few independently owned costume shops in the Valley and offers an alternative to corporate giants with more personalized service, friendlier vibes and unique costuming options. Have a costume ball or Halloween party to attend? JLS has thousands of getups available, as well as a wealth of makeup, wigs, prosthetics, masks, faux weaponry, hats and accessories to complete whatever ensemble you can dream up. Owner Jolene Poolaw also has a vast collection of handmade and authentic-looking rental costumes that surpass flimsier options found elsewhere, ranging from realistic Imperial Stormtrooper or Iron Man armors made from durable plastic to fursuits and mascot outfits. "We create a fun atmosphere where people get to play dress up every day," Poolaw says.