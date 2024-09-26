Best Crystals

Everything Just Rocks is easy to miss if you don't know what you're looking for. The warehouse shares a building with a storage facility, so it's hard to tell exactly how massive it is when you're passing by. Enter and you'll be glad you didn't skip it. Everything Just Rocks has just about any crystal you'll need, including an entire room dedicated to amethyst. It hosts weekly classes including yoga and sound healing sessions with dim lights made entirely of crystals. Don't be alarmed if you hear some meows. The store cat might just be roaming as you browse crystal sculptures, jewelry or gifts. Everything Just Rocks runs monthly birthstone sales, so you'll want to check back in frequently and meet with the friendly and knowledgeable staff who can assist with your spiritual needs.