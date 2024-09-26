Best Game Store

Funkatronic Rex stands out among the many local gaming stores, and not just because of its unique name (which is a nod to owner Mike Laza's lengthy career as a recording engineer). It offers everything you'd want in an LGS — an attentive and knowledgeable staff, a packed event calendar and a quality selection of popular and locally produced tabletop, card, miniature and role-playing games — plus hipper vibes than other shops. Operated by gamers for gamers, Funkatronic Rex was featured on "Critter Hug," the talk show spin-off of the popular YouTube gaming program "Critical Role." Laza and his staff also host a monthly segment in which they geek out over gaming, get goofy and swap stories. It's the same sort of laid-back atmosphere as an afternoon at the store. If you'd like to share in the fun, Funkatronic Rex is open seven days a week and doesn't charge to use its gaming space. Feel free to roll on through.