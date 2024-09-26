Best Local Art

We've heard it before: "I want to buy things from local artists, but I don't know where to start." And when we hear it, our answer is always the same. For more than 15 years, Practical Art has been where we go for beautiful pieces from Phoenix creatives. Prints by portraitist Antoinette Cauley, earrings by Laura Spalding Best, desert-themed works by Jake Early, sculpture, vases, mugs, shirts, books — whatever your aesthetic or budget, you can leave Practical Art with something made by a local artist. And if you really want to step up your patron game, you can join the store's Art Club. Membership gets you an exclusive item made by a different artist each month, invitations to special events and other perks.