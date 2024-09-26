Why wouldn't you want to visit the largest mall in the state? With 2 million square feet, Scottsdale Fashion square has ample room to roam all the stores and get your walking in for the day. There are the high-end designer shops such as Chanel, Prada and Louis Vuitton, and other luxury goods retail spaces, but more importantly, there is a Bath and Body Works, Gap, Lush and other less expensive options. It's a cliche, but the mall pretty much has something for everyone. When you finish shopping, you can either head to the food court or you can continue the luxury vibe with restaurants like the Neiman Marcus Café, Nobu or Steak 44.