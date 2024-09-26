Best Massive Bouquets

You might have seen them on Instagram: those massive flower arrangements that tend to dwarf whoever's holding the stems. La Ocasion Flower Shop is renowned for its elegantly wrapped, impressive 100-count long-stem rose bouquets. The McDowell Road store stands out among its three Valley locations with two expansive climate-controlled rooms showcasing various bouquets. Some of these stunning arrangements feature different colored roses, while others are creatively mixed with gold-wrapped Ferrero Rocher chocolates. The shop also offers a unique experience with a pool table and a grand piano, perfect for snapping photos with your beautiful bouquet. In addition to the eye-popping oversized bouquets, La Ocasion is a full-service florist that does arrangements for all occasions and all budgets.