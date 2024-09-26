Best Museum Gift Shop

After wandering the galleries of the Musical Instrument Museum, you might wonder if you've missed your calling as a musician. No worries; the gift shop carries a selection of instruments such as a six-hole pocket flute, a cowbell or a ukulele. There are also eccentric gifts for the person who has everything — Alice Cooper's hot sauce, mix tape sponges, a guitar pizza cutter and a Mozart kitchen timer. Most of these items are reasonably priced. For the more cerebral, there are books on Dolly Parton, Ravi Shankar and of course, Elvis. You may find that cool gift for the kid in your life, too. The MIM gift shop could be your only stop for the holidays this year.