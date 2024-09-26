 Best Museum Gift Shop 2024 | Musical Instrument Museum | Goods & Services | Phoenix
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Best Museum Gift Shop

Musical Instrument Museum

After wandering the galleries of the Musical Instrument Museum, you might wonder if you've missed your calling as a musician. No worries; the gift shop carries a selection of instruments such as a six-hole pocket flute, a cowbell or a ukulele. There are also eccentric gifts for the person who has everything — Alice Cooper's hot sauce, mix tape sponges, a guitar pizza cutter and a Mozart kitchen timer. Most of these items are reasonably priced. For the more cerebral, there are books on Dolly Parton, Ravi Shankar and of course, Elvis. You may find that cool gift for the kid in your life, too. The MIM gift shop could be your only stop for the holidays this year.

Best Mall

Scottsdale Fashion Square

Why wouldn't you want to visit the largest mall in the state? With 2 million square feet, Scottsdale Fashion square has ample room to roam all the stores and get your walking in for the day. There are the high-end designer shops such as Chanel, Prada and Louis Vuitton, and other luxury goods retail spaces, but more importantly, there is a Bath and Body Works, Gap, Lush and other less expensive options. It's a cliche, but the mall pretty much has something for everyone. When you finish shopping, you can either head to the food court or you can continue the luxury vibe with restaurants like the Neiman Marcus Café, Nobu or Steak 44.

Best Of Phoenix®

Best of Phoenix 2024

Best Of

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation