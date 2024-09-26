Best New Age Store

There are certain shopping experiences that are just better in person. Case in point: browsing the merch at Fantasia Crystals. The website has some items for sale, but to get the full shopping experience, you have to do it in person. The long-running New Age shop moved from midtown to north Phoenix last year, but it's worth the extra drive. Fantasia is where we go to choose just the right tiger's eye from a basket of them, to smell magickal oils and to get advice on which tarot deck is right for us. In addition to its retail operation, Fantasia Crystals offers classes, workshops and psychic readings.