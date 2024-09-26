Best Outdoors Store

Just Roughin' It has been outfitting hikers, campers, backpackers and other outdoor enthusiasts since 2006. Its north Phoenix shop isn't cavernous, but it's well-curated, featuring a solid selection of shoes and boots, apparel, packs, camp gear and so much more. Just Roughin' It often carries boutique and sustainable brands, such as Telluride's Toad&Co, as well as locally made O.T.T.R., which crafts jackets, hats and sun-protecting pullovers. While at the shop, be sure to chat with the team about your next adventure. The owners are former Grand Canyon outfitters who regularly host group hikes, workshops and wrote a book on preparing for hiking the Grand Canyon rim to rim.