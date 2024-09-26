Best Place to Dress Like a Tennis Player

"Challengers" was one of the best movies we saw this year, and after we left the theater, we had the strangest impulse to take up tennis — or at least look like we play. Enter Arcadia Tennis Shop, where you'll find clothing and accessories to make you the most stylish player on the court. The store specializes in high-end brands for women such as L'Etoile, Rec Habits and Lacoste. But for items that blend style with local flair, we like the store-branded merch. Arcadia Tennis Shop's logo — an orange tennis ball surrounded by leaves — is a nod to the orange groves that used to grow in Arcadia in the past. You'll leave the store with everything you need to look good, but improving your serve is up to you.