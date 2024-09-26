 Best Place to Pamper Your Pooch 2024 | Puff & Fluff Grooming | Goods & Services | Phoenix
Best Place to Pamper Your Pooch

Puff & Fluff Grooming

For pet parents, finding a groomer that treats your four-legged friend with the same love as you do can be a challenge. But you feel the warmth when you walk into Puff & Fluff Grooming. The uptown Phoenix outpost is the OG shop in a company that has grown to eight locations since its founding in 1973. They make fluffing up your fur baby a comfortable experience. You get the reassurance you need when your pet readily jumps into the arms of the front desk staffer on a return visit. Puff & Fluff is transparent about its pricing and clear on its communication, confirming appointments and alerting you when it's time to pick up your well-groomed pet. It all helps make the entire experience stress-free. Liz Illg bought the business in 2013 as her first venture into entrepreneurship and has helped build the brand across the Valley. They offer a full menu of spa services, including baths, facials, massages, blow drys, nail treatments, ear and teeth cleaning, haircuts and even glands. If you need to ask about that last one, consider yourself fortunate. They also offer recurring monthly memberships, dubbed pamperships. Cats are welcome, too.

Best Museum Gift Shop

Musical Instrument Museum

After wandering the galleries of the Musical Instrument Museum, you might wonder if you've missed your calling as a musician. No worries; the gift shop carries a selection of instruments such as a six-hole pocket flute, a cowbell or a ukulele. There are also eccentric gifts for the person who has everything — Alice Cooper's hot sauce, mix tape sponges, a guitar pizza cutter and a Mozart kitchen timer. Most of these items are reasonably priced. For the more cerebral, there are books on Dolly Parton, Ravi Shankar and of course, Elvis. You may find that cool gift for the kid in your life, too. The MIM gift shop could be your only stop for the holidays this year.

Best Mall

Scottsdale Fashion Square

Why wouldn't you want to visit the largest mall in the state? With 2 million square feet, Scottsdale Fashion square has ample room to roam all the stores and get your walking in for the day. There are the high-end designer shops such as Chanel, Prada and Louis Vuitton, and other luxury goods retail spaces, but more importantly, there is a Bath and Body Works, Gap, Lush and other less expensive options. It's a cliche, but the mall pretty much has something for everyone. When you finish shopping, you can either head to the food court or you can continue the luxury vibe with restaurants like the Neiman Marcus Café, Nobu or Steak 44.

