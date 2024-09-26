Best Place to Shop If You're Missin' the Mitten

Sometimes, it seems like you can't swing a bottle of Faygo in this town without hitting someone who hails from Michigan. Natives of the Wolverine State abound in the Valley, bringing with them a love of Jet's Pizza and a hatred for Ohio State. If you or someone you know if missin' the mitten, we suggest a visit to Michigan Marketplace in Mesa. Open since 2022, the shop carries a good selection of food and drink items, including Koegel's meats, Amish cheese curds, fudge and popcorn made on Mackinac Island and yes, a staggering number of Faygo options. As you might imagine, the store is also staffed with Michiganders, so the next time you want to lament last year's NFC championship game loss with fellow Detroit Lions fans, you know where to go.