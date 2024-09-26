Best Plant Nursery

Meandering around the acres of Berridge Nurseries is a plant lover's dream, a way to spend hours on end contemplating what to put in that special spot in your outdoor space, asking the helpful staff about the best options for something hardy enough to survive the brutal summer heat or peeking inside the greenhouse for the latest indoor options. You're sure to find what you want at this family-owned business that's called Phoenix home since 1938. Visit often enough and learn this little secret: "Tis the season" takes on new meaning at this nursery. In early October, a wing of the garden shop is transformed into a holiday wonderland full of themed trees, wreaths, ornaments and all the finishing touches you need to go delightfully overboard. You'll get lost in the maze of holiday touches for your home — and be glad you did.