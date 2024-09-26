Best Plant Shop

It's not a plant shop — it's an experience. This unique store, tucked inside a restored historic building, makes the most of its environs with an outdoor garden that will inspire even the most experienced plant parents. Sip something delicious from Caffio Espresso, which parks its 1982 Piaggio Apé farm truck imported from Italy in this outdoor oasis. But don't kid yourselves. This place delivers on the plants, too, from indoor tropicals to cactus and succulents. Though the pottery, plants, tools, supplies and gifts should be plenty, Pueblo is an experience, after all. So make plans to snag a ticket to one of their usually monthly Garden Sessions. The price of admission includes cannabis consumables, a burrito and drinks with a DJ. Now that's a vibe you don't get at other plant shops.