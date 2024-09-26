Best Pop-Up Market

The Melrose Vintage Market started as a monthly event popping up just off Seventh Avenue in the Melrose District. And while that market is going strong, organizers expanded this year to open a new iteration of the MVM in downtown Phoenix. The events are on different days, which means you have double the chances to catch this pop-up vintage extravaganza. Throughout the market, some vendors sell antiques for your home, others sell unique and curated vintage clothing and accessories and a few stands sell collectibles and vinyl records. There's often a snack vendor, and dogs are welcome, making this outdoor shopping experience one of our favorite activities of the cooler months — the markets run from October through April.